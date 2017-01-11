Title

Border tales

Lost in the din of a BSF constable's viral videos – a serious breach of service rules

Military rules prohibit the airing of views in public. But in the age of social media, this is as good as forgotten.

Image credit:  via YouTube

On Sunday, Constable Tej Bahadur Yadav of the 29 battalion of the Border Security Force posted a series of videos on his Facebook account, complaining about the food he and his fellow soldiers were being given. By Tuesday, one of his videos had over 7.3 million views and over 300,000 shares. As they began to find their way to larger audiences, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh swiftly ordered an inquiry.

The 42-year-old Yadav, a resident of Mahendragarh district in Haryana, joined the BSF in 1996. Posted on the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri sector, he released the videos in which he spoke about the poor quality of food served to troops – a tasteless, watery dal and undercooked roots, which he said had been a constant for the past 10 days – and alleged pilferage of their rations. Yadav asked how such little nutrition could sustain them through over 10 hours of field duty every day.

The issues raised by Yadav are sensitive for various reasons. The videos come just two months after the government demonetised 86% of the currency in circulation, rationalising the subsequent cash crunch as a temporary hardship, unlike the hardships faced by soldiers guarding the country’s borders. The Centre has also used the surgical strikes carried out by the military across the Line of Control in September to buttress its image as a government that won’t hesitate to use force in pursuit of it strategic interests. The soldier and his commitment to the nation have become a popular refrain of the government each time someone has questioned its policies and actions. Each time, the government and its supporters have thrown the soldier’s hardships at their critics.

Social media troubles

By the time the government and the Border Security Force headquarters in Delhi got around to responding to Constable Yadav’s Facebook posts, it was already Monday night – more than a day since the videos had been uploaded. They had gone unnoticed till then because of the weekend. The BSF sent out a missive, formally and privately, with some officers even questioning Yadav’s service record.

Lost in this din was the fact that a soldier from a uniformed and armed service, posted in a sensitive sector, had breached service rules to make his grievances public. The armed services, including the Central Paramilitary Forces, are governed by strict service rules that prohibit their rank and file from airing their views, especially critical ones, in public. The fact that Yadav chose to go public with his complaints on Facebook, and found such a large audience, immediately sets a precedent for the other forces. Clearly, soldiering in the age of social media has complicated the statutory relationship between the soldier and the state.

The military and, to a lesser extent, the Central police and paramilitary forces have been grappling with issues of discipline and image ever since soldiers started using Facebook and Twitter on their smartphones. The use of WhatsApp among soldiers became particularly alarming for the government when the agitation for One-Rank-One-Pension was at its peak in early 2016. Serving Army officers and soldiers used peer-to-peer encrypted channels such as WhatsApp to share information, making it difficult for the government to legally intercept their messages. Previously too, in 2012, a near mutiny in an artillery regiment posted under the Leh-based 14 Corps created shockwaves when news of the punch-up between jawans and officers leaked out to other units.

Other services, such as the civil services, have also become adept at using social media, as was seen during the deliberations of the Seventh Pay Commission. The Central Indian Administrative Service and Indian Police Service associations created social media accounts to highlight the work done by their members, while also putting out subtle arguments on contentious issues.

So far, the military – whose members are legally barred from forming unions or associations while in service – has not opened any social media account formally. But there are private Twitter and Facebook accounts. How this will impact discipline and command and control isn’t clear, but it has thrown up a major challenge for the government, which, ironically, has been pushing for a digital ecosystem for over a year.

On the defensive

One part of the BSF response to Constable Yadav’s videos was to term him a “troublemaker”. Senior officials pointed to a chequered career with several instances of disciplinary action.

Within months of joining service in 1996, Yadav was absent without leave, an act that earned him 14 days of rigorous imprisonment. He was taken into custody again in 2003, 2007 and 2010. His longest stint in prison was 89 days starting in March 2010, for using “insubordinate language” against a superior officer. He also had to forgo promotions as a result of the offence.

Initially set to retire in October 2032, Yadav will now leave service at the end of January, BSF officials said, adding that he had applied for voluntary retirement.

However, the issue raised by him is too sensitive to be ignored. It is particularly problematic because it raises questions about the Army formation on the Line of Control too – because the BSF, when posted on the Line of Control, comes under the operational and administrative control of the Army. In this case, the overall responsibility of the BSF unit falls in the hands of the Rajouri-based 25th Division of the Indian Army and the direct operational control of the brigade in the area.

Furthermore, the Army Service Corps is responsible for supplying rations, and the allegations made by Yadav would have a bearing on it. However, the quality of the food served and its cooking is the responsibility of the BSF. Then there is the allegation of inadequate food. “Soldiers have a laid down scale of rations, and if they are reduced due to pilferage, then it is a serious case,” a senior Home Ministry official told Scroll.in.

With the inquiry underway, Yadav has been transferred out of Rajouri. However, the man clearly understands the power of social media. He posted his cellphone number on Monday night, knowing full well his videos have gone viral and the traditional media would be keen to tell his story.

Sponsored Content BULLETIN BY 

Delays in India’s infrastructure projects have a large impact on key social indicators

Why India needs social infrastructure and needs it fast

Image credit:  Getty Images

Long delays in infrastructure are not just peculiar to India but a challenge in many democracies. It is after all a hallmark of an open society that affected citizens have the right to ask for reviews and changes. However, even considering those necessary checks and balances we have some egregious delays and cost overruns. For example, the much-needed Santa Cruz-Chembur link road has been called by the World Bank as “the world’s most delayed road project”.

Delays and cost overruns have significant and far-reaching implications. The short-term inconvenience and disruption of slow under-construction projects aside, it means that public goods take significantly longer to achieve the impact they were planned for. Vital infrastructure like schools, hospitals and housing are crucial for a healthy and skilled population. Infrastructure is also an essential pre-requisite to spurring economic growth and job creation. In short, delays in execution can have a serious impact on social and economic progress.

In the Global Competitiveness Index released by the World Economic Forum for the year 2015 -16, India still ranks 84th out of 140 countries on social infrastructure.

Hospital infrastructure is unanimously recognized as severely lacking in India and can illustrate the size and nature of this problem. India has only 0.7 hospital beds per 1000 population as of 2011. This is well below the global average of 2.6 and the WHO benchmark of 3.5. With population growth and steady urbanisation, India’s urban population is increasing by around 22,000 people per day. Taking the WHO benchmark into account, our cities require 79 hospital beds to be added every day to provide optimum healthcare. Even if an average hospital holds 100 beds, we need about 4 new hospitals a week to service our demand. This highlights the urgency in building more hospitals and building them quickly. Subject matter experts are of the view that accelerating the speed of construction is even more pertinent for hospitals given that permits and approvals can take up to a year. Faster construction would not only allow for providing necessary services sooner but also improve the business case for the investor and drive higher private investment in healthcare.

Education is another area that needs urgent improvement in quality and quantity. With the right to education becoming a fundamental right, the enrollment rates have been steadily increasing. We need schools to service this demand. A report by Ernst and Young forecasts that by 2022, at higher overall enrollment rates and a lower dropout rate, an additional 130,000 private schools will be required. This translates to a need for almost 16,000 new schools a year.

In addition to health and education, India is in dire need of quality affordable housing. A report by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation (HUPA) states that we are short of around 19 million urban housing units. Most of the housing requirement is for economically weaker sections of society and progress has been slow. The central government’s ‘Housing for All by 2022’ program, with an aim to construct 20 million housing units, only managed to complete 19,255 houses in its first year. Adoption of faster construction technology is critical in reducing cost of construction, which is undoubtedly crucial for this segment, as well as meeting demand and providing a reasonable quality of life in India’s densely packed cities.

Construction of commercial infrastructure also has a wide ripple effect in propelling industry sectors and job creation. The recent rise of Gurugram, Hyderabad and Bengaluru as major commercial centers can be largely attributed to the creation of infrastructure. What has helped these centers develop so rapidly is the development of social infrastructure like schooling, healthcare, housing and urban transport in tandem. Delays in any element of infrastructure can retard uptake of housing and investment by multi-nationals in setting up offices, ultimately slowing economic growth.

While the length of project delays has reduced over time, India has a long way to go. Project planning and approval timelines involve complex and multiple considerations and are hence tougher to reduce. But faster construction is an aspect that can be achieved and can contribute significantly to reducing India’s infrastructure lacuna. In this scenario, technology can play an important role in aiding India’s next phase of growth.

One company is all set to address these yawning gaps in India’s growth story. KEF Infrastructure is harnessing technology to increase the speed of construction of infrastructure projects, especially in essential sectors such as Healthcare and Education. It uses off-site manufacturing technology to completely transform traditional construction methods to a modern component-based assembly process at its state-of-the-art KEF Infra One Park in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu. Entire building components can be built here and transported for assembly on site, helping speed up the pace of construction by up to 50% and delivering infrastructure projects ahead of time. KEF Infra One is thus a fully integrated one-stop ‘offsite manufacturing’ destination. By integrating the best technology from around the globe, KEF Infra is at the forefront of the Industrial Revolution 4.0, fast-tracking the pace of India’s infrastructure development. Some of the company’s notable projects include the 205-bed Meitra Hospital in Kozhikode, which is planned to be completed in 21 months against the industry average of 4 years, a new Infosys block in Electronic City, Bengaluru, which will be completed in 7.5 months compared to the average construction time of 2 years and the Embassy 7B Business Park in Bengaluru which will be Asia’s first fully off-site manufactured project. To know more about KEF’s revolutionary building methods and infrastructure projects, see here. Watch the film below to know how faster construction of infrastructure projects can lead to positive social impact.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of KEF Infrastructure and not by the Scroll editorial team.

