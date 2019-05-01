The Union Finance Ministry on Wednesday reported that the total gross Goods and Service Tax revenue collection in April – Rs 1,13,865 crore – was the highest since the indirect tax regime was rolled out on July 1, 2017. The Goods and Service Tax collection of Rs 1,06,577 crore

in March was the previous record.

April is the first month of the 2019-’20 financial year. “The total gross GST revenue collected in April 2019 is Rs 1,13,865 crore of which Central GST is Rs 21,163 crore, state GST is Rs 28,801 crore, integrated GST is Rs 54,733 crore and cess is Rs 9,168 crore,” the ministry said in a statement.

According to it, the total number of summary sales return GSTR-3B filed between March and April 30 was 72.13 lakh. The revenue in April, the ministry added, was 16.05% higher than the monthly average of GST revenue in the 2018-’19 financial year (Rs 98,114 crore).