The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party tried to poach seven of its MLAs by offering them Rs 10 crore each, PTI reported. “In the last three days seven of our MLAs have said that BJP people have contacted them and offered Rs 10 crore to break them,” said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. “This is not becoming of a prime minister.” Kejriwal said he will give proof when the time comes.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed that the BJP was talking to more MLAs. “They are talking to more, but the seven have told us,” he said. Sisodia, however, added that the BJP would not be successful in its attempt. “I want to tell the BJP, [party president] Amit Shah and [Prime Minister Narendra] Modiji, don’t try to buy AAP MLAs and fight election; if you have courage, fight election on issues. You will try to buy them and they will tell us [about it]. You can’t buy AAP MLAs.”

This comes two days after Modi claimed that 40 Trinamool Congress MLAs were in touch with him. At a rally in Serampore, West Bengal, the prime minister warned Mamata Banerjee that these legislators will desert her party after the election results. The Trinamool Congress accused the BJP of horse trading.

Sisodia said the prime minister should be ashamed for making such comments. “Is it right for the prime minister to say that?” he asked. “He is saying it openly that to weaken democracy he is going to buy 40 MLAs. He should be ashamed.”

Sisodia challenged the BJP to fight the elections on issues. “If you have any agenda to change the country, then fight the election on it,” Sisodia said. “Modi ji, if you have done anything for the people in the last five years, then fight the election on it.”

AAP leader Gopal Rai said this shows that the BJP’s seven candidates in Delhi are going to lose. “The BJP’s actions show that it does not believe in democracy,” he added, according to The Hindu.

The BJP said AAP’s claims were “bizarre allegation” and a “desperate bid to gain attention”. Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari dismissed it as a joke. “Are they the same seven [AAP MLAs] who beat up Kejriwal a week ago?” he asked.