The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday submitted a fresh status report on the investigation into the Hapur lynching case to the Supreme Court, PTI reported. The case involves the lynching of 45-year-old meat trader Qasim Qureshi in Hapur district on June 18, 2018.

The court asked the state to submit the report to the petitioner, Samiuddin, who is a survivor in the attack. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked the petitioners to file a response within a week and listed the matter for May 9.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the state, shared a copy of the status report to advocate Vrinda Grover, who is representing the petitioners.

In August 2018, the Supreme Court had agreed to hear the matter after the survivor of the crime moved the court seeking protection and a court-monitored special investigation team inquiry. The court had then directed the Inspector General of Police of Meerut range to supervise the investigation.

The petitioner has requested for the setting up of a Special Investigation Team to ensure “an impartial, competent and fair investigation” into “the barbaric incident of mob lynching”. The petitioner demanded that the court revoke the bail granted to Yudhishthir Singh Sisodia, an accused in the case, PTI reported. The plea also demanded that Samiuddin be compensated for the medical treatment that he underwent as a result of the attack.