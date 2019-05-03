Cyclone Fani: Landfall expected on Odisha coast before noon, more than 11 lakh being evacuated
The cyclone is likely to cross the coast between Gopalpur and Chandbali between 8 am and 11 am, the weather department said.
Cyclone Fani is expected to make landfall along the coast of Odisha between 8 am and 11 am on Friday, the India Meteorological Department said. Over 11.5 lakh residents in low-lying areas of 13 coastal districts in Odisha are being moved to safer places. The governments of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal are all on high alert.
The cyclone, classified by the India Meteorological Department as an “extremely severe cyclonic storm”, formed southeast of Sri Lanka around seven days ago. At 6.30 am on Friday, it had a wind speed of around 175 to 185 km per hour, which could go up to 195 km per hour with gusting. After landfall, it is expected to move northwards along the coast of West Bengal before it weakening.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review preparedness.
Cyclone Fani, pronounced “Foni”, is likely to be the highest intensity storm to hit Odisha in recent years. Since 1999, when 10,000 people died in a cyclone that devastated much of the state’s coastal areas, Odisha has worked on cyclone preparedness and has reduced casualties to great effect.
Live updates
8.48 am: The Ministry of Home Affairs sets up a control room. For assistance or updates on Cyclone Fani, one can call on the helpline number 1938, reports NDTV.
8.44 am: The maximum number of people – about three lakh – have been evacuated from Ganjam district, reports News18. Over one lakh people have been moved away from Puri district.
8.43 am: At 7.30 am, Cyclone Fani lay centred over the northwestern and west-central part of Bay of Bengal, about 40 km from Puri, according to the latest update issued by India Meteorological Department.
7.45 am: Fani is very likely to move north-northeastwards and cross the Odisha coast between Gopalpur and Chandbali near Puri between 8 am and 11 am. Landfall impact has started, and the process is likely to continue till the afternoon, the IMD says.
After landfall, the “extremely severe cyclonic storm” will gradually weaken into a “severe cyclonic storm” by early Saturday.
7.44 am: The cyclone has a wind speed of 175 to 185 km per hour, gusting up to 195 km per hour, the IMD update says. By 6.30 am, 16 cm of rain was reported in Gopalpur, 10 cm in Puri and 5 cm in Bhubaneswar. A wind speed of 140 km per hour was recorded in Puri and 85 km per hour in Gopalpur at 6.30 am.
7.42 am: At 6.30 am, Cyclone Fani lay centred over the northwestern and west-central part of Bay of Bengal, about 70 km from Puri and 75 km from Gopalpur, according to the latest update issued by India Meteorological Department.
7.40 am: Odisha is on high alert and authorities in West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh have taken precautionary measures, the Hindustan Times reports. The Odisha government has told the National Crisis Management Committee that 10,000 villages and 52 towns in nine districts will be affected.
Flight operations from Bhubaneswar are suspended since midnight and will be suspended at Kolkata airport from Friday morning. Train operations in Odisha have been suspended too.
As many as 11 lakh people in Odisha are being moved to safer places, and around 900 cyclone shelters are in place.
7.35 am: The Coast Guard says it has positioned 34 Disaster Relief Teams at Visakhapatnam, Chennai, Paradip, Gopalpur, Haldia, Frazerganj and Kolkata, and four ships at Visakhapatnam and Chennai.
7.30 am: Cyclones in the North Indian Ocean region tend to form between April and May and between September and December, with higher intensity storms occurring in the latter half of the year. Fani is unusual because it is rare for “severe cyclones” to form in the first half of the year. Since 1891, only 14 severe cyclones have formed in the Bay of Bengal and of those only one made landfall, the Indian Express reported.
7.10 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review preparedness. The authorities apprised Modi of the cyclone’s scheduled path and the measures undertaken and planned to minimise damage caused by the storm.
Modi has directed senior officials to coordinate with their counterparts in the affected states to ensure quick and effective relief and rescue operations. Measures discussed include water and food provisions, deployment of teams from National Disaster Response Force and the armed forces and standby systems to restore power and telecom services, PTI reported.
More than 4,000 specialised personnel in 81 NDRF teams have been deployed to parts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. Around 50 teams have been positioned in the coastal areas and another 31 teams have been kept on standby.
7 am: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reviewed measures undertaken ahead of the storm’s landfall. “Administration is fully geared to handle the situation,” Patnaik tweeted.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu also conducted a review meeting on his state’s preparedness for the cyclone, ANI reported. “If necessary I will visit cyclone affected regions in state,” Naidu said. “I have written a letter to Election Commission seeking exemption from election code of conduct to monitor the situation during cyclones.”