Suspected militants on Monday threw a grenade towards a polling station in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, where polling is underway for the Anantnag constituency in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, PTI reported. No casualties have been reported so far.

The incident took place in Rohmoo. The police said security forces have cordoned off the area. This is the first militant attack on a polling station in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The Anantnag Parliamentary constituency is voting in three phases. Voting stations part of Anantnag district voted on April 23 and those in Kulgam district voted on April 29. The remaining polling stations in Shopian and Pulwama districts are voting on Monday. As of 11 am, 0.33% of the electorate had turned up to vote in Pulwama, and the overall turnout in Anantnag was 1.11%.

Voting for the Ladakh Lok Sabha seat is also currently underway.