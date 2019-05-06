Election watch: BJP’s Barrackpore candidate Arjun Singh gets injuries after scuffle
All of today’s Lok Sabha poll updates, as they happen.
India’s General Elections will take place in three more phases until May 19, and the results will be declared on May 23. For the full schedule click here, and to subscribe to our newsletter about the elections, click here.
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi are among several key leaders in the fray on Monday as voting for 51 Lok Sabha constituencies across seven states is under way in the fifth phase of the elections. Rahul Gandhi is the candidate from Amethi, and his mother from Rae Bareli. Union minister Rajnath Singh is contesting from Lucknow.
Parts of Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal are voting in this phase. Nearly 8.75 crore voters will choose from 674 contenders. According to the Election Commission, this is the smallest of the seven phases in terms of the number of seats.
Live updates
9.08 am: At 9 am, the overall voter turnout is 1.83%, says the Election Commission. Here’s state-wise figure
Bihar (5 seats): 2.40%
Jammu and Kashmir (2 seats): 0.00%
Madhya Pradesh (7 seats): 0.31%
Rajasthan (12 seats): 0.32%
Uttar Pradesh (14 seats): 4.23%
West Bengal (7 seats): 1.67%
Jharkhand (4 seats): 0.64%
9.02 am: Polling going on in Ranchi, Jharkhand.
8.54 am: TMC supporters agitate against Arjun Singh alleging that he misbehaved with women outside a polling booth, reports News18.
8.45 am: Arjun Singh accuses TMC-backed goons of kidnapping the son of a woman voter in his constituency, reports Hindustan Times.
8.42 am: Arjun Singh, the BJP candidate from Barrackpore, gets into a scuffle with West Bengal Police personnel, reports ABP Ananda. He alleges that Trinamool supporters attacked him. “I was attacked by Trinamool workers in the presence of the inspector-in-charge, Barrackpore,” Singh tells The Hindu.
8.37 am: Voting starts 50 mins late at booth number 256 in Tarakeswar under Arambag constituency in West Bengal because of alleged EVM and VVPAT glitch, reports Hindustan Times.
8.36 am: EVM and VVPAT machine malfunction in four polling booths in Amethi, reports India Today.
8.32 am: Polling under way in Pulwama under Anantnag constituency.
8.27 am: BJP’s Barrackpore candidate Arjun Singh alleges that polling agents are not being allowed to sit inside the polling booth at Noapara, reports ABP Ananda.
8.25 am: Mayawati urges people to vote in large numbers, reports News18. “Right to vote should be used for your own good,” she says. “I appeal all to come out of homes and vote.”
8.20 am: BSP chief Mayawati casts her vote in Lucknow.
8.17 am: Voting is yet to begin in booth numbers 289/ 291/292 in Howrah, West Bengal, reportedly after glitches in EVMs and VVPATs, reports ANI.
Polling starts late in Shyampur under Uluberia constituency of West Bengal due to EVM glitch. “I am getting complaints of EVM glitches in different areas such as Chanditala, Sreerampore, Jangipara,” alleges TMC’s Serampore candidate Kalyan Bandyopadhyay, reports Hindustan Times.
8.11 am: Polling under way in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir.
8.10 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asks people to come out in large numbers to vote.
8.08 am: After casting his vote, Rajnath Singh says he cannot predict anything, reports NDTV. “I leave the decision to the voters in Lucknow. The people have the full right to choose who they want... In any case, Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi will become PM again.”
7.57 am: Union minister Rajnath Singh has cast his vote in Lucknow.
7.20 am: Nearly 8.75 crore voters are eligible to vote in the fifth phase. In 2014, the BJP had won 40 of the 51 seats going to polls in this phase. Congress has won just two.
Fourteen constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in Rajasthan, seven each in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, five in Bihar and four seats in Jharkhand are going to polls. Ladakh constituency and the Pulwama and Shopian districts of Anantnag seat in Jammu and Kashmir are also voting.
7.10 am: Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha and his wife Nilima Sinha arrive at a polling booth to cast their vote in Hazaribagh, ANI reports. Their son, BJP leader Jayant Sinha, is a candidate.
7.05 am: Voting begins in 51 constituencies across seven states. There are 674 contenders in the fray this time.
7 am: Here are the top updates from Sunday:
- Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi criticised Narendra Modi for alleging that their father, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, was corrupt. “Your father was termed ‘Mr Clean’ by his courtiers, but his life ended as ‘Bhrashtachari No. 1’ [corrupt no. 1],” Modi had said.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s scams were “being unearthed from land, air and water”. Speaking at a rally in Sagar city in Madhya Pradesh, Modi targeted Gandhi for his alleged association with UK firm Backops.
- The Reliance Group said it got contracts over Rs 1 lakh crore during the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance regime from 2004 to 2014. The group accused Congress President Rahul Gandhi of engaging in a “calumny, disinformation, distortion and malicious lies,” by claiming that Anil Ambani is a crony capitalist.
- Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of plotting an attack on him the previous day and claimed that the people of Delhi will vote against them. A man slapped Kejriwal during a roadshow in the Moti Nagar area in New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency on Saturday, prompting the AAP to accuse the BJP of orchestrating the “cowardly act”.
- BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate in Ghatal, West Bengal, and former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh warned Trinamool Congress workers that if they intimidate voters, she will bring men from Uttar Pradesh to pull the TMC men out of their homes and beat them up like dogs. A video showing Ghosh threatening two alleged TMC workers has gone viral.
- Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh claimed that corruption rose to “unimaginable proportions” during the tenure of the Narendra Modi-led government. In an interview with PTI, Singh claimed that there was no “Modi wave” in the country during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
- Bhopal district returning officer issued a notice to BJP candidate and terror-accused Pragya Singh Thakur on allegations that she campaigned even as the Election Commission’s ban was in force.
- The Samajwadi Party and its alliance Bahujan Samaj Party criticised Narendra Modi for his remark that the Samajwadi Party has a tacit understanding with the Congress and was leaving Mayawati in the dark.