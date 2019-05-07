The Editors Guild of India has urged the Election Commission to take action against those who attacked journalists in West Bengal during the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Monday. Voting was held in seven seats in the state.

The Editors Guild said in a statement on Tuesday that journalists from NewsX, ABP Ananda and Zee News were attacked, allegedly by Trinamool Congress workers. The Indian Express had reported that two of its journalists were injured when Trinamool Congress workers allegedly ransacked Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Arjun Singh’s vehicle at Tetulia village in the Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency.

“Physical attacks against journalists are always reprehensible, but particularly so during elections as they undermine fair media scrutiny of an election,” the guild said.

“The Guild urges the Election Commission of India to initiate necessary action against those who indulged in physical violence against journalists and asks the TMC-led West Bengal government to ensure law and order in the state so that journalists are not attacked by political parties and they can perform their professional duties safely,” it added.