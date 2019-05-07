The woman who accused Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi of sexual harassment on Tuesday asked the committee that dismissed her complaint to give her a copy of their report.

On Monday, a three-member inquiry committee had rejected her complaint and the court’s secretary general said the panel had found “no substance in the allegations” made by the woman. The court official also said that the inquiry committee’s report was not liable to be made public.

“I am shocked that despite my detailed affidavit, ample corroborative evidence and clear, consistent statement before the committee reiterating my experience of sexual harassment and consequent victimisation, the committee has found ‘no substance’ in my complaint and affidavit,” the complainant said.

The 35-year-old complainant claimed that she was not informed of her basic rights, obligations or the procedure involved. “I am shocked that committee has come to an adverse finding against me despite the fact that I was compelled to withdraw from the committee since the committee did not observe even the most basic principles of natural justice,” she wrote. “From the beginning I have been treated as an outsider.”

The complainant said that she has a right to the copy of the report if Gogoi is given the same. “The in-house proceeding rules are now being used to deny me and the public a right to the report,” she said. “I find it rather strange that the complainant in a case of sexual harassment is not to be provided with a copy of the report which finds her complaint to be without substance and that my complaint has been held by the committee to be this without giving me any reasons for the same.”

She pointed out that the judgement cited in the report was given before the incorporation of the Right to Information Act. “In these circumstances I request you to kindly provide me with a copy of the report since I have a right to know how, why and on what basis have your Lordships found my complaint to have ‘no substance’,” she wrote.

On Monday, she had said that she was very disappointed, after the Supreme Court cleared Gogoi of the allegations earlier in the day. She had added that she was now “extremely scared and terrified”.

On April 19, she had sent her the complaint to 22 judges and called for an inquiry into the actions of Gogoi, who she said not only harassed her but was responsible for subsequent victimisation, which led to her and other members of her family losing their government jobs, as well as criminal cases being filed against them. However, on April 30, she withdrew from the inquiry as she had not been allowed to have a lawyer present and was not informed about the procedure that would be followed.

