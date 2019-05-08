An Indian Air Force transport aircraft overshot the main runway while leaving from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Tuesday night, PTI quoted an official as saying. No injuries were reported.

The AN-32 aircraft was leaving for Yelahanka air force station near Bengaluru. After the incident, aircraft movement was diverted to the secondary runway.

“The pilots decided to abandon the take off due to technical glitch,” IAF spokesperson Group Captain Anupam Banerjee told Mumbai Mirror. “The aircraft is safe and will be recovered soon.”

A recovery team has arrived in Mumbai and the aircraft will be cleared shortly, PTI reported.

Flights were delayed at the airport and some were diverted to other cities due to unavailability of the runway.

Indian Air Force (IAF) AN-32 overran runway 27 while departing from Mumbai Airport; Airport authorities say, "We confirm, departing Air force Aircraft had runway excursion at 2339 hours at RWY 27." — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2019

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport is the country’s second busiest airport after New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.