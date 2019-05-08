Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Wednesday said the Opposition alliance’s prospects in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections were improving every day. She rubbished the Bharatiya Janata Party’s assertion that it was performing well in the polls, PTI reported.

“Our prospects are improving...the prospects of the Opposition alliance will further improve in the remaining two phases of Lok Sabha polls,” Mayawati said at a rally in Azamgarh town in Uttar Pradesh that was also attended by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. The BSP, the SP and the Rashtriya Lok Dal have formed an alliance in the state for the elections.

Mayawati claimed BJP leaders “lost their sleep” when the alliance was formed. “We are not ‘mahamilawati’, it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is ‘mahamilawati’.” Modi has labelled the Opposition alliance in Uttar Pradesh “mahamilavati”, or adulterated, in several rallies.

The BSP chief appealed to people to vote for Yadav, who is contesting from Azamgarh. The BJP has fielded Bhojpuri film star Dinesh Lal Yadav alias Nirahua from the constituency.

Mayawati claimed there was no difference between the BJP and the Congress as “both have the same nature and character”.

She asked voters not to fall prey to the “confusion” Modi would try to create during the last two phases of polling. “His ‘acche din’ [good days] are over and bad days are staring at his face,” Mayawati added.

On May 5, the BSP chief had alleged that Modi was trying to create differences between her party and the SP. The prime minister had claimed that the Akhilesh Yadav-led party was soft on the Congress, implying there was a tacit alliance between the two parties. “The whole country knows that we have not, nor we will have any sort of alliance with the Congress,” Mayawati had said.

The Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. The fifth phase of polling ended on May 6. The next two phases are on May 12 and May 19. Results will be declared on May 23.