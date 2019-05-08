Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday listed out the abusive words that Congress leaders that allegedly used against him.

“Do you want want to know how they [Congress] expressed their love for me?” Modi said at a rally in Kurukshetra town in Haryana. He claimed Congress leaders had called him a sewer rat, a mad dog, a monkey, a virus, 1993 Mumbai blasts-accused terrorist Dawood Ibrahim, German dictator Adolf Hitler, rabies-infested monkey, a mouse, a snake, demon king Ravana, and a merchant of lies, among other things.

“The person whom Congress leaders bow to called me ‘maut ka saudagar’ [merchant of death],” Modi said in a jibe at United Progressive Alliance Chairperson Sonia Gandhi. “This is their dictionary of love. This is a sample of the love they are pouring on me.”

Modi’s remarks were a reference to Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s claim that he would return Modi’s “hatred” with love.

“I know that it is wrong to utter such words in public,” the prime minister said. “Children studying in Class 10 and 12 hear these words. These children should not hear or learn such words.” However, Modi claimed, no one has questioned the abuses Congress leaders have hurled at him.

The Congress has criticised the prime minister for his remark at a rally on May 5 that former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was considered “Mr Clean” but died as “corrupt No 1”. The Congress has also filed a complaint with the Election Commission against the prime minister.