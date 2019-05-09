One more accused in the Alwar gangrape case was arrested on Wednesday night, PTI reported quoting the police. Jaipur Inspector General S Segathir said till now four of the five accused are in police custody.

Those arrested were identified as Indraraj Gurjar, Ashok, Mukesh and Mahesh Gurjar. Mahesh Gurjar is the latest to be held. Fourteen police teams are looking for the remaining accused, said Segathir. The police made the first arrest in the case on Tuesday, five days after a first information report was registered.

On April 26, five men had allegedly accosted the couple while they were travelling on a motorcycle. They allegedly took the couple to an isolated spot where they raped the 18-year-old Dalit woman and thrashed her husband. One of the accused even recorded the crime and uploaded it on social media.

The woman’s family has accused the police of not taking timely action. They filed a complaint on April 30, but alleged that the police registered an FIR only on May 2. The police allegedly told the couple that they did not have enough personnel to look into the matter because of the ongoing parliamentary elections. The woman’s brother-in-law said the police, including officials of the Thana Ghazi police station, told them to wait till the elections are over.

The district superintendent of police, Rajiv Pachar, has been removed from his post based on the couple’s complaint and the Thana Ghazi police station house officer Sardar Singh has also been suspended for delaying initial action. Three other police personnel were also placed under suspension, reported PTI.

Local residents staged a protest in Alwar on Wednesday, demanding that all accused be arrested, reported the Hindustan Times. Protests were also held in Dausa, Jaipur and Churu demanding death penalty for the culprits, according to PTI.