The South Korean military on Thursday said North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile, reported AP.

The projectile was fired at 4.30 pm (local time) from a location in North Korea’s northwest toward the east, the South Korea’s joint chiefs of staff said in a statement, according to Reuters.

This comes weeks after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw the test-firing of a new “tactical guided weapon” with a “powerful warhead”.

More details are awaited.