A group of armed men ambushed a five-star hotel in Gwadar, Pakistan, on Saturday. A shootout is under way between police and the assailants, The Express Tribune reported.

Gwadar Station House Officer Aslam Bangulzai said police received reports about three or four armed men at the Pearl Continental hotel around 4.50 pm, Dawn reported. “The firing is ongoing but there are no reports of any casualties yet,” Bangulzai said.

The police officer said there were no foreigners at the hotel. However, Samaa TV reported that several Chinese nationals were staying at the hotel. Security around the hotel has been intensified.

Gwadar is a port city in Balochistan district. The city is one of the main centre’s of activity under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project, which is a part of China’s One Belt, One Road initiative.