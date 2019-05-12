A Bharatiya Janata Party worker was found dead in Gopiballabpur village in Jhargram district of West Bengal on Saturday night, ANI reported. The BJP has blamed the Trinamool Congress for the incident.

Jhargram is one of the eight seats in West Bengal that is voting on Sunday in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

The deceased was identified as Ramin Singh. BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya claimed that Trinamool Congress workers had entered Singh’s house and killed him.

Meanwhile, a Trinamool Congress worker was found dead in Mardhara area, which comes under the Contai Lok Sabha seat in East Medinipur district, India Today reported.

In a separate incident, two BJP workers were shot at in Bhagabanpur in East Medinipur district in Bengal on Saturday night, ANI reported.

Incidents of violence have been reported from various parts of the state on polling days.