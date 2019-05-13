The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday claimed the West Bengal government had not given permission for party chief Amit Shah’s rally in Jadavpur scheduled for Monday, PTI reported.

BJP media head and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni said the party will stage protests and move the Election Commission. He accused the poll panel of becoming a “mute spectator” to Trinamool Congress’s undemocratic ways targeting the BJP.

Shah was scheduled to address rallies in Jayanagar, Jadavpur and Barasat constituencies in West Bengal on Monday. The three constituencies will vote in the last phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 19.

Baluni claimed the state administration had denied permission for Shah’s rally in Jadavpur. He claimed permission for Shah’s helicopter to land was also withdrawn. “It is unfortunate that the EC [Election Commission] has become a mute spectator to all this and also use of violence by the TMC in the state,” Baluni said.

BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had replaced democracy with her dictatorship, PTI reported. “This is murder of democracy. The Election Commission should take cognisance of the matter,” he told reporters at a press conference. “If important leaders are not allowed to hold rallies then what is the meaning of elections.”

In January, the BJP had claimed that the West Bengal government had denied permission for Shah’s helicopter to land in Malda for a political meeting. Banerjee had said authorities could not grant permission to the BJP chief to land in Malda airport because of security concerns and accused the BJP of making false claims.

#Correction BJP sources: Party President Amit Shah denied permission to hold rally* in Jadavpur, also denied permission to land chopper. https://t.co/ToFeR3xB4w — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2019