The chief metropolitan magistrate at Delhi’s Patiala House Courts complex on Monday granted bail to the second person accused of tampering with a Supreme Court order in the Anil Ambani-Ericsson case, Bar and Bench reported. Judge Manish Khurana granted relief to former Court Master Manav Sharma after recording that the co-accused, Tapan Kumar Chakraborty, had already been given bail in the case.

The judge noted that the two accused were arrested on similar allegations of “preparing, signing and uploading an incorrect record of proceedings” and Sharma had been in judicial custody for more than a month. The police had also told the court they do not require Sharma’s custody anymore.

The judge asked the former Supreme Court employee to furnish a bail bond of Rs 50,001 and a surety of the same amount. Sharma was ordered to join the investigation.

The two are accused of tampering with the Supreme Court’s January 7 order in Ericsson’s contempt plea filed against industrialist Anil Ambani. On April 8, a Delhi court remanded them accused to police custody for seven days. The following week, Sharma’s judicial custody was extended.