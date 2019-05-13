Sri Lanka on Monday imposed a nationwide curfew, a day after after mobs attacked mosques and shops owned by Muslims, Reuters reported. Police spokesperson Ruwan Gunasekera said the curfew would remain in effect until further notice. The attacks come weeks after the Easter Sunday bombings in the island nation.

Earlier in the day, the government temporarily blocked some social media networks and messaging apps, including Facebook and WhatsApp, after a mosque was attacked in the town of Chilaw in North Western Province.

Muslims account for almost 10% of the nation’s 22 million population, which is predominantly Sinhalese Buddhists, the news agency added.

A group of suicide bombers had carried out a series of blasts at churches and luxury hotels in Sri Lanka on April 21, killing at least 253 people. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attacks. Two other local Islamist groups – the National Thowheed Jamath and the Jammiyathul Millathu Ibrahim – are suspected to have links to the blasts. They have now been banned.