A bomb blast on Monday night near a mosque in Pakistan’s Balochistan province has killed 4 police officials and injured 11 others, PTI reported. This is the second major attack in the country in the last three days.

The explosion occurred when people were gathering near a mosque for prayers in the provincial capital Quetta’s Satellite Town area. It happened soon after a police van approached the site to provide security to the people offering prayers.

“The police vehicle carrying personnel for mosque security was targeted in the blast in which our four personnel of Rapid Response Group lost their lives, while the condition of another was stated to be serious,” said Quetta Deputy Inspector General Razzaq Cheema.

Tehrik-i Taliban Pakistan, a banned organisation, has claimed responsibility for the attack. This comes days after the same group had taken responsibility for an attack on police personnel guarding a Sufi shrine in Lahore, Reuters reported.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has strongly condemned the attack. He said that those who target innocent people during the holy month of Ramzan do not have a religion, Geo News reported.

“Efforts are being made to sabotage peace under a wicked conspiracy,” Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan said. “Those creating instability would be fought back with full force.” He also promised to provide better security arrangements and directed the authorities to provide the best medical treatment to those wounded in the blast.

On the evening of May 11, three terrorists stormed a hotel in Pakistan’s Gwadar, killing five people. The militants forcefully entered the Pearl Continental hotel and opened fire.