A 51-year-old businessman was stabbed to death in West Delhi’s Moti Nagar area after he objected to his daughter being harassed, PTI reported on Monday.

The businessman and his daughter were returning home around 2 am on Sunday when three men allegedly made lewd gestures at the 22-year-old woman. The father dropped her home and returned with his son to speak to the father of the harassers. But the argument spiralled out of control and the businessman and his son were stabbed by the four people.

The businessman succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning while his son is still in a critical condition in hospital, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Monika Bhardwaj said the attackers were a rickshaw puller and his three sons, including two minor boys. “All four of them have been apprehended and booked for murder,” Bhardwaj said, according to the Hindustan Times.

Bhardwaj said the police have filed a case under Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to murder, criminal intimidation and acts insulting the modesty of a woman, The Hindu reported.

“My uncle was a practical man and decided to first drop his daughter to home safely,” the businessman’s nephew said. “He then returned with his son to speak to the father of the abusers. They surrounded my uncle and cousin and stabbed them using a butcher’s knife. My uncle was murdered for only objecting to them misbehaving with my cousin.”

“My uncle received three deep wounds and died on Monday morning after battling for his life,” the nephew added. “My cousin too was stabbed multiple times and remains critical at a hospital.”

The family members also alleged that several neighbours came out of their homes on hearing the commotion early on Sunday morning but no one helped the victims. The neighbours only filmed the incident on their mobile phones, they claimed.