The Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested a suspected member of the Jaish-e-Mohammad militant group, PTI reported on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Abdul Majeed Baba, was arrested on Saturday evening from Soura in Srinagar district, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav.

Baba is a resident of Magfepora district in Sopore and carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head. He was allegedly involved in a shootout with the Delhi Police in 2007, and was declared absconding after he failed to appear in court in connection with the case. He then allegedly joined the militant outfit, The Indian Express reported.

Baba was acquitted in the case by a lower court but the Delhi High Court issued a non-bailable warrant against him in 2015. Ahmed Sajad Lone, one of the suspected militants who escaped along with him, was arrested in April.

The Delhi Police said Baba would be produced before the chief judicial magistrate of Srinagar and brought to Delhi on transit remand.