Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Tuesday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government a “sinking ship” and claimed the Bharatiya Janata Party’s ideological mentor the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has also stopped supporting them.

“PM Modi government’s ship is sinking, even the RSS has stopped supporting them,” Mayawati said on Twitter. “In view of unfulfilled election promises and the public agitation, their swayamsevaks are not being seen putting in the work, it has made Shri Modi nervous.”

पीएम श्री मोदी सरकार की नैया डूब रही है, इसका जीता-जागता प्रमाण यह भी है कि आरएसएस ने भी इनका साथ छोड़ दिया है व इनकी घोर वादाखिलाफी के कारण भारी जनविरोध को देखते हुए संघी स्वंयसेवक झोला लेकर चुनाव में कहीं मेहनत करते नहीं नजर आ रहे हैं जिससे श्री मोदी के पसीने छूट रहे हैं। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) May 14, 2019

In a series of tweets, she also said that the country will not be deceived by leaders who have donned other roles like a chowkidar, or watchman. “The country has already seen a number of leaders in the form of sevak (servant), mukhya sevak (chief servant), chaiwala (tea vendor) and chowkidar (watchman), who mislead the people,” she said, referring to multiple descriptions used for Modi.

Mayawati said the country now wants “a pure PM who can run the country in accordance with the spirit of welfare in the Constitution.”

जनता को वरगलाने के लिए देश ने अबतक कई नेताओं को सेवक, मुख्यसेवक, चायवाला व चौकीदार आदि के रूप में देखा है। अब देश को संविधान की सही कल्याणकारी मंशा के हिसाब से चलाने वाला शुद्ध पीएम चाहिए। जनता ने ऐसे बहरुपियों से बहुत धोखा खा लिया है अब आगे धोखा खाने वाली नहीं। ऐसा साफ लगता है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) May 14, 2019

The BSP chief, who reports say is one of few leaders not known for holding road shows, urged the Election Commission to include the expenses of road shows in the candidates account, and to stop temple visits as it has become a “fashion” for candidates to offer prayers before elections.

रोडशो व जगह-जगह पूजा-पाठ एक नया चुनावी फैशन बन गया है जिसपर भारी खर्चा किया जाता है। आयोग द्वारा उस खर्चे को प्रत्याशी के खर्च में शामिल करना चाहिये और यदि किसी पार्टी द्वारा उम्मीद्वार के समर्थन में रोडशो आदि किया जाता है तो उसे भी पार्टी के खर्च में शामिल किया जाना चाहिये। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) May 14, 2019

These remarks come a day after Mayawati’s alleged personal attack on Modi while speaking about the Alwar gangrape. She accused Modi of “dramebaazi [theatrics] with his love for Dalits” and questioned how he could respect “sisters and wives” when he had left his own wife for political gains.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had responded to Mayawati’s attack on Modi, claiming she was “unfit for public life.”

Modi had accused Mayawati of “shedding crocodile tears” over the Alwar rape case and asked her why she had not withdrawn support to Rajasthan’s Congress government after the incident.

On April 26, five men had allegedly accosted a couple in Alwar while they were travelling on a motorcycle. They allegedly took the couple to an isolated spot where they raped the 18-year-old Dalit woman and assaulted her husband. One of the accused had recorded the crime and uploaded it on social media.