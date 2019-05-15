The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Wednesday directed the inspector general of police for Kashmir zone to file a status report by 10 am Friday on the investigation into the alleged rape of a three-year-old child in Sumbal in Bandipora district, PTI reported.

A division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Tashi Rabstan took suo moto cognisance of the alleged incident. The alleged incident took place on May 8. The accused reportedly lured the child with candy, abducted her and then sexually assaulted her. He has been sent to police custody.

On Monday, the preliminary examination of the accused revealed that he is not a minor. The police have also detained the principal of a school for issuing a birth certificate to the accused according to which his birthday is July 23, 2009.

Protests against the alleged rape had erupted in several parts of the Valley on Sunday and Monday, with shops shutting down and students taking to the streets.

Pakistan has condemned the alleged rape, calling it a “humanitarian nightmare”. Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal tweeted on Monday that the “horrific” rape was “another brutal reminder of humanitarian nightmare in IOK [Jammu and Kashmir]”.

