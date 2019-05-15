A look at the headlines right now:

Campaigning in West Bengal will end at 10 pm on Thursday, says poll panel: The Election Commission also removed senior police officer Rajiv Kumar and West Bengal Principal Secretary (Home Affairs) Atri Bhattacharya from their posts. SC censures West Bengal government for delaying release of BJP leader arrested in the Mamata Banerjee meme case: Priyanka Sharma was let off on Wednesday morning, after which she said she would not apologise though she was asked to sign a letter of apology. Monsoon likely to be delayed; expected to arrive in Kerala on June 6, says Met department: This is the third instance of monsoon arriving late since 2014. ‘Mamata Banerjee is intolerant and threatened by BJP wave in West Bengal,’ PM Modi says in Basirhat: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath accused Trinamool Congress workers of vandalising the statue of philosopher Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar in Kolkata. J&K High Court directs police chief to file status report by Friday in Bandipora rape case: A three-year-old was allegedly abducted and raped on May 8, following which protests erupted in several parts of the Kashmir Valley. Birthday celebrations in public temporarily banned by Surat Police: The order was issued after many people complained about strangers harassing them and smearing them with cakes, the police said. Kamal Haasan says his comment about Nathuram Godse was a ‘historical truth’: His party Makkal Needhi Maiam claimed the remark was ‘taken completely out of context’. ‘PM Modi made fun of Manmohan Singh but now he is the one being laughed at,’ says Rahul Gandhi: The Congress president criticised the prime minister for claiming that India was a sleeping before he came to power. Air India starts inquiry after pilot alleges sexual harassment by captain: The complaint said the incident occurred on May 5 when they had travelled to Hyderabad together for training. Mallikarjun Kharge should have become chief minister years ago, says Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy: The senior Congress leader has not been given due recognition for all the works he has rendered.