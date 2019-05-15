The big news: EC truncates poll campaign period in West Bengal, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The SC censured West Bengal government for delay in releasing arrested BJP leader, and the IMD said monsoon was likely to be delayed this year.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Campaigning in West Bengal will end at 10 pm on Thursday, says poll panel: The Election Commission also removed senior police officer Rajiv Kumar and West Bengal Principal Secretary (Home Affairs) Atri Bhattacharya from their posts.
- SC censures West Bengal government for delaying release of BJP leader arrested in the Mamata Banerjee meme case: Priyanka Sharma was let off on Wednesday morning, after which she said she would not apologise though she was asked to sign a letter of apology.
- Monsoon likely to be delayed; expected to arrive in Kerala on June 6, says Met department: This is the third instance of monsoon arriving late since 2014.
- ‘Mamata Banerjee is intolerant and threatened by BJP wave in West Bengal,’ PM Modi says in Basirhat: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath accused Trinamool Congress workers of vandalising the statue of philosopher Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar in Kolkata.
- J&K High Court directs police chief to file status report by Friday in Bandipora rape case: A three-year-old was allegedly abducted and raped on May 8, following which protests erupted in several parts of the Kashmir Valley.
- Birthday celebrations in public temporarily banned by Surat Police: The order was issued after many people complained about strangers harassing them and smearing them with cakes, the police said.
- Kamal Haasan says his comment about Nathuram Godse was a ‘historical truth’: His party Makkal Needhi Maiam claimed the remark was ‘taken completely out of context’.
- ‘PM Modi made fun of Manmohan Singh but now he is the one being laughed at,’ says Rahul Gandhi: The Congress president criticised the prime minister for claiming that India was a sleeping before he came to power.
- Air India starts inquiry after pilot alleges sexual harassment by captain: The complaint said the incident occurred on May 5 when they had travelled to Hyderabad together for training.
- Mallikarjun Kharge should have become chief minister years ago, says Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy: The senior Congress leader has not been given due recognition for all the works he has rendered.