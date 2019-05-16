Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a new word – “Modilie”. He tweeted a photoshopped screenshot of an entry for the word on a replica of the Oxford Dictionary website.

“There’s a new word in the English Dictionary,” Gandhi said on Twitter. “Attached is a snapshot of the entry.”

The word “Modilie” is defined in the screenshot as: “to constantly Modify the truth”, “to lie incessantly and habitually” and “to lie without respite”. The word is listed as a noun. Sentences listed to show the usage of the word also have the words “Modiliar” and “Modilying”.

Gandhi reportedly tweeted the information twice. In his first tweet, he shared a screenshot with the logo reading “Oxford Living Dictionaries”, but in the new tweet, the logo was “English Living Dictionaries”, according to India Today.

No such word is listed on the Oxford Dictionary website.

There’s a new word in the English Dictionary. Attached is a snapshot of the entry :) pic.twitter.com/xdBdEUL48r — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 15, 2019

Gandhi and other Congress leaders have repeatedly accused the prime minister of lying on several matters, most prominently the Rafale fighter jet deal. Congress leaders have used the phrase “chowkidar chor hai” to criticise Modi during the election campaign. Modi refers to himself as “chowkidar” or watchman.

Previously, Gandhi has referred to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley as “Jaitlie”.

The word “Modilie” can be traced back to 2012, according to India Today. Congress leaders and supporters had then used the word to denounce Modi since his time as chief minister of Gujarat. It was tweeted along with other hashtags like #VoteOutModi and #ResignModi.