Electricity supply to parts of Puri in Odisha, including the Jagannath temple, was restored on Wednesday evening, 12 days after Cyclone Fani hit the state’s coast. This came a day after residents in Puri took to the streets demanding the restoration of power supply.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik shared the announcement on Twitter. “Extremely happy to share that electricity supply has been restored to Srimandir [and] Bada Danda now,” Patnaik said. “Thank thousands of workers from so many states who are working day and night to ensure electricity supply to Puri.”

Power was cut off at the temple since the severe cyclonic storm made landfall in Puri on May 3. Power along the Grand Road – from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple – was also restored, according to PTI.

Puri District Collector Balwant Singh said electricity supply across the entire town is expected to be restored in a phased manner within five more days.

“I assure the people that we will make Puri a world class heritage city,” PTI quoted the chief minister as saying. Patnaik said the three lines from which electricity is sourced to Puri district were extensively damaged in the cyclone.

Patnaik said one of the power lines was restored on Wednesday. “With this one line restoration, power supply will be restored in Puri town, Nimapara town and Konark notified council area, from tonight, in a phased manner,” he said.

Puri suffered the brunt of the cyclone as it made landfall near the town on May 3 at a speed of above 200 km per hour, killing at least 39 people. The entire power structure in Puri district was reportedly devastated in the cyclone, including 75 towers of 220 kilovolts and 25 towers of 132 kilovolts.

Patnaik also announced that the state government will provide 2.5 litres of kerosene to families affected by the cyclone Puri district till power is restored. “For the next two months, sanitary napkins will be supplied free of cost to all,” he said. Patnaik also announced that 50 kg of rice will be made available for all non-ration card holders.

May 15, 2019