A customer on Tuesday allegedly found a dead lizard in a dish served at the Nagpur outlet of restaurant chain Haldiram’s, PTI reported on Wednesday. The eatery has been shut after Food and Drugs Administration officials were informed on Tuesday evening, PTI reported.

The incident occurred at the Ajani square outlet when a man and a woman, both residents of Maharashtra’s Wardha city, had ordered vada sambhar at the restaurant. The picture of the lizard was shared widely on social media.

Assistant Commissioner of FDA (Nagpur) Milind Deshpande told PTI that the customers informed the eatery’s supervisor, who threw away the dish. The customers, who have not spoken to the media or filed a complaint, were later admitted to a private hospital and were discharged on Wednesday, the official said.

“The FDA has closed the outlet till they complete the compliance as per the Food Safety and Standards [Food business licences and Registration] regulations 2011,” Deshpande said.

The FDA officials found several deficiencies in the kitchen of the restaurant during their inspections. “The windows of the kitchen need to be fitted with nets, which was missing,” he said. “They have submitted a compliance report to us. We will inspect the premises and if we find the steps taken are satisfactory, only then we will allow it to reopen.”

However, a senior office-bearer associated with Haldiram’s told PTI that they were not entirely convinced about the consumers’ claim.