Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday met the complainant in the Alwar gangrape case and assured her family that action will be taken against the culprits, ANI reported.

Gandhi who was accompanied by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot said the case is not a political matter for him but an emotional matter.



. “Soon after I heard about the incident, I spoke to Ashok Gehlot,” Gandhi told reporters in Alwar. “This is not a political issue for me but an emotional issue. I met the victim’s family and they have sought justice which will be done. Action will be taken against culprits.”

Gandhi said a message should go across the country, not just in Rajasthan that “this will not be tolerated”.

The Congress government in the state had earlier been criticised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who claimed that the police deliberately delayed filing a First Information Report in the case because of the ongoing parliamentary elections.

Gehlot accused Modi of politicising the case. “Entire country knows he [Modi] is doing politics. He speaks lie, which is unfortunate,” Gehlot said, according to PTI. Denying Modi’s charges Gehlot added that, “The FIR in the case was lodged on May 2. Chargesheet in the case will be filed in next seven days. Employment will be managed for the victim.”

On April 26, five men had allegedly accosted a couple while they were travelling on a motorcycle. They allegedly took the couple to an isolated spot where they raped the 18-year-old Dalit woman and thrashed her husband. One of the accused even recorded the crime and uploaded it on social media.

The woman’s family has also accused the police of not taking timely action. They filed a complaint on April 30, but alleged that the police registered an FIR only on May 2, The police allegedly told the couple that they did not have enough personnel to look into the matter because of the elections. The woman’s brother-in-law said the police, including officials of the Thana Ghazi police station, told them to wait till the elections are over.

The police said all six accused have been arrested, including the one who filmed and circulated the video of the crime.

Protests were also held in Dausa, Jaipur and Churu demanding death penalty for the culprits.