At least nine people are believed to be trapped after a building that housed a dealership for Mercedes-Benz cars collapsed in Shanghai, China on Thursday, AFP reported. Rescue personnel have managed to get 17 people out of the debris, Global Times reported.

The building was reportedly undergoing renovation at the time of the incident. China’s Ministry of Emergency Management’s fire rescue unit said the accident occurred around 11.30 am. Twenty-four emergency vehicles and more than 150 personnel have been deployed to the site, AP reported.

Images of the site show bloodied and dust-covered construction workers being pulled out of the debris. The administration is yet to specify if there were any casualties.

The building is located in the Changning district of China’s financial hub.