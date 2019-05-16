Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday said the party will have no problem if it does not get the prime ministerial post after the Lok Sabha elections. He said the focus of the Opposition is to stop the Bharatiya Janata Party from forming the government at the Centre.

“Our focus since the start has been very clear,” Azad, the leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, told reporters in Patna, ANI reported. “If a consensus is made in the favour of Congress, then the party will take the leadership but our aim has always been that NDA government should not come. We will go with the unanimous decision. We do not want to create any issue at this time that if we don’t become, no one else should.”

Azad claimed neither is the NDA forming a government, nor is Narendra Modi going to become the prime minister once again. “Non-NDA, non-BJP government will be installed at the Centre after the Lok Sabha elections,” he said, according to News18.

This comes days after Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam President MK Stalin met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao during the final phase of elections and counting of votes. Rao had visited Stalin at his home in Chennai’s Alwarpet area reportedly to discuss the possibility of forming an alternative federal front.

Rao has been pushing for a non-Congress and non-Bharatiya Janata Party formation at the Centre for some time. He had reportedly met Stalin last year also to discuss this, but the DMK formed an alliance with the Congress for the Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu. Stalin after the meeting ruled out the need for an alternative front.

In December 2018, Stalin had proposed that Congress President Rahul Gandhi could be the joint Opposition alliance’s prime ministerial candidate. He had to defend his decision after Opposition leaders objected to it, saying the decision would be taken after the elections.

The BJP has claimed that everybody from the Opposition wants to become the prime minister.