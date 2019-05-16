Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, mocking him for boasting about his “56-inch chest”, PTI reported. “You boasted about your 56-inch chest, but where is your heart?” she said at a rally in Maharajganj Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress leader also alleged that for Modi, nationalism is only about countering Pakistan. “The PM talks about Pakistan while speaking on nationalism,” she said. “For him, nationalism is all about speaking on the work done to counter Pakistan. Unemployment and farmer issues are not nationalism to him.”

Modi had made the “56-inch chest” remark during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. He had criticised Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav during a rally in Saharanpur town, NDTV reported. “You can’t make a Gujarat,” he had told Yadav. “That needs a chappan inch ki chhaati [56-inch chest].”

“In the past five years, Modi was seen going to every place across the world, but he never bothered to meet farmers of his own country,” Gandhi said on Thursday. In contrast, the Congress has announced the Nyuntam Aay Yojana, to provide Rs 72,000 to the poorest 20% of the population every year, she added.

Voting for the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections will be held on May 19. The results for all phases will be announced on May 23.