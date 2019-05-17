Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he will never be able to forgive Bharatiya Janata Party Bhopal candidate Pragya Singh Thakur for calling Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin a patriot. Those who speak like this should think a hundred times before speaking, he said.

Modi was responding to queries about his decision to nominate Thakur for the post during an interview with News24 channel. “This [Thakur’s comment] is terrible, and worthy of condemnation and anger,” he said. “There is no place for comments like this in civilised society. She may have apologised but I will not be able to forgive her with my heart for this.”

Play

During his interview, Modi defended his comments on former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi by saying that he has every right to criticise someone in public life. “No one has the right to talk about your parents,” Modi said. “But I and the nation can discuss anyone in public life. This country is open to debate. People can criticise me in five or more years if they want.”

Earlier this month, Modi had claimed that former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had misused the naval warship INS Viraat for a family vacation in 1987.

On the violence in West Bengal involving the Bharatiya Janata Party and Trinamool Congress, Modi said the media has restricted its coverage to the events of the last few days. “Last year, during the panchayat elections there was violence and people moved court,” Modi said. “People were killed and hanged to death. People were forced to leave their homes. If you consider that, you will realise that not much has changed.”

Modi said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is angry with the people of the state and not the BJP or the Centre. “This [violence in the state] is not an issue between the BJP and West Bengal,” Modi said.

Earlier on Friday, Thakur apologised for her remark and issued a statement hours after drawing criticism for her comment. “I apologise to the people of the country for my statements on Nathuram Godse,” she tweeted in Hindi. “My statement was absolutely wrong. I have a lot of respect for the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi.”

Thakur had told ANI on Thursday that Godse was a “deshbhakt”, or patriot. “Those calling him a terrorist should instead look within,” she had said, responding to Kamal Haasan’s remark against Godse. “They will be given a befitting reply in this election.”

On Monday, Kamal Haasan, the founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam, at a public meeting in Tamil Nadu’s Aravakurichi Assembly constituency had called Godse India’s “first extremist”. He had also pointed out that Godse was a Hindu. On Wednesday, he said his comment was a “historical truth”.

Thakur contested the Lok Sabha elections against Congress’ Digvijaya Singh in Bhopal. Several Opposition parties had opposed her candidature and called out the Bharatiya Janata Party for fielding a terror accused.