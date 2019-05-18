Gunfights broke out between security forces and suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag and Pulwama districts on Saturday.

Two suspected militants were killed in the encounter that broke out before dawn in the Panzgam area of Awantipora town in Pulwama, reported GNS Kashmir news agency. The troops of the Central Reserve Police Force, Rashtriya Rifles and the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Special Operations Group are involved in the encounter, according to NDTV.

An unidentified Army official said the identity and affiliation of the militants who were killed in the encounter are being ascertained, PTI reported.

The encounter in Anantnag is still going on, Kashmir Police said on Twitter. The area has been cordoned off, they added.

These encounters come two days after three suspected militants, a soldier and a civilian were killed in an encounter in Pulwama district. The three suspected militants were affiliated with the Jaish-e-Mohammed militant group. They were identified as Naseer Pandith of Kareemabad Pulwama, Umar Mir of Shopian and a Pakistani named Khalid.