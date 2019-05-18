Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday reiterated his claims that the Bharatiya Janata Party was conspiring with officials in charge of his security to have him murdered. Kejriwal’s post about the matter on Twitter followed Leader of Opposition Vijendra Gupta’s reference to the Aam Aadmi Party chief’s claim as drama.

Gupta, a BJP leader, said that Kejriwal had directed his liaison officer to keep security personnel away from him on May 4, the day a man slapped him during a roadshow, prompting the Aam Aadmi Party to accuse the BJP of orchestrating the “cowardly act”.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that Gupta’s tweet proved the BJP’s role in the attempts on Kejriwal’s life. “The BJP wants to murder the chief minister,” Sisodia tweeted. “Gupta’s tweet is evidence that a report about the chief minister’s security is submitted to the BJP on a daily basis and that the party is plotting to kill him based on the information in the report.”

Kejriwal shared Sisodia’s post and tweeted, “Why does the BJP want to kill me? What is my crime? That I am building schools and hospitals for the nation’s public?”

The chief minister claimed that the BJP wanted to put a stop to his work but that he will work till “his last breath”.

Earlier on Saturday, Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj defended Kejriwal’s claim. “After becoming chief minister he has been attacked at least six times in the presence of police,” Bhardwaj said. “Even after such incidents no action was taken. We do not trust the Delhi Police.”

During an interview with Punjab Kesari on Friday, Kejriwal had said that his security officer reports to the BJP. “I am very sure that BJP workers will use my security officer to kill me and pin the blame on my party’s workers,” Kejriwal had said.