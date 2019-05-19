Five foreign tourists were killed in a private plane crash near the Atlantic coast of Honduras on Saturday. The aircraft plunged into the sea shortly after taking off from the island of Roatán, local officials said, according to Reuters.

Local authorities said that four of the victims are Canadian nationals while the nationality of one of the victims is yet to be identified.

The plane crashed near Dixon Cove, a town in Honduras, rescuers said, according to AFP. The tourists were on their way to the city of Trujillo, nearly 70 kilometres from Roatán. Cause of the crash is still unavailable.

Local authorities said that the make of the plan was a Piper PA-32-260, Reuters reported.