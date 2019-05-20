Eleven people were killed in the Brazilian city of Belem in Pará state on Sunday after an armed group entered a bar and fired at patrons, Reuters reported quoting local media reports. At least one person was wounded in the shooting.

As many as seven gunmen carried out the attack, Brazilian website G1 reported. The deceased included six women and five men.

There were no immediate reports about the possible motive for the shooting. The incident took place in Guamá neighbourhood, one of the seven most violent spots in Belem area, according to Reuters.

“Of course we have some lines of investigation, which are confidential, but all of them will be analyzed very carefully, very strictly,” G1 quoted secretary of public security in Pará, Ualame Machado, as saying.

The armed group, wearing masks, arrived in cars and on a motorbike and opened fire at the people inside the bar. They gunmen fled after the attack. The police has not arrested anyone so far in connection with the shooting.

Police reinforcements had been were deployed in the neighbourhood in March to boost security.