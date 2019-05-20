Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday said there was a need to bring in a law to regulate the media, particularly electronic media. He said has has he stopped speaking to the media for the past one month because of “irresponsible reporting”, reported The Times of India.

Kumaraswamy is miffed with news channels for what he called “belittling of politicians” in their satire programmes. “What do you think of politicians?” he asked during a public meeting in Mysuru, according to PTI. “You think that we are so easily available to be mocked? Who has given you powers to present everything sarcastically? Whom are you trying to favour by belittling us among the masses? I feel the need to bring in a law.”

HD Kumaraswamy: Whom are you (media) trying to help by misusing our name. I'm thinking of bringing in a law. What have you thought of us politicians? You think we're jobless? Do we look like cartoon characters to you? Who gave you authority to show everything humorously? (19 May) pic.twitter.com/NPFl2jfwKu — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2019

Kumaraswamy also asserted that the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government in Karnataka was stable. “This government will not go so easily as is being projected that soon after the election results on May 23 [the government would fall],” he claimed. “It will continue with the good wishes of Congress President Rahul Gandhi and [former Chief Minister] Siddaramaiah. We are not surviving because of media but because of 6.5 crore people of the state.”

Kumaraswamy criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visit to Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand. “When we go to shrines, it is called Temple Run but they [news channels] are clueless when Modi goes to Badrinath,” he said. “They said it was not for elections ...Then what it was for? Didn’t he sit there because his vote share is shrinking? If not that, then what else is the reason for sitting there meditating on Shiva?”