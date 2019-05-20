The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday claimed that the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh does not have a majority, and demanded that it should be asked to prove its strength, PTI reported.

The party will write to Governor Anandiben Patel to request a special session of the Assembly “as there are a lot of issues”, Leader of the Opposition Gopal Bhargava told ANI.

The Congress was two short of a majority after the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh in December 2018, but formed the government with the help of Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party and the Samajwadi Party. The Congress has 114 legislators in the 230-member Assembly, while the BSP has two and Samajwadi Party has one. The BJP has 109 MLAs.

Madhya Pradesh was one of the three BJP-ruled states that the Congress managed to win in 2018. The party replaced the BJP and formed the government in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh as well.

However, Mayawati threatened to withdraw support to the government in April after her candidate from Guna Lok Sabha seat joined the Congress. “The Congress will have to pay a heavy price for this when time comes,” she had said.