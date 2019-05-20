Dairy company Amul on Monday announced that the price of milk would be increased by Rs 2 per litre in its major markets from Tuesday because of an increase in production cost, PTI reported. However, it clarified that there will be no change in the price of cow milk in Gujarat.

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, which owns Amul and markets its products, said prices were last revised in March 2017. “This increase in milk prices by Rs 2 per litre has happened after a gap of two years with an aim to provide remunerative milk purchase price to our milk producers owing to drop in milk production and increase in cost of production,” the federation said in a statement.

The revised cost of 500 millilitre packs of Amul Gold, Amul Shakti, Amul Taza and Amul Diamond in the Ahmedabad market will be Rs 27, Rs 25, Rs 21 and Rs 28.

All member milk unions in Gujarat have increased milk purchase price by a minimum of Rs 30 to Rs 50 per kg fat in the last few months because of an increase in the cost of production, the federation added.