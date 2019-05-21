Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday brushed away state Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vijay Goel’s offer of help to get a personal security officer of his choice, and claimed that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and not his security officer, who wants to get him killed.

Kejriwal had on Saturday reiterated his claim that the BJP was conspiring with officials in charge of his security to have him murdered. Goel responded in a tweet that he was saddened by Kejriwal’s suspicions about his personal security officer, and said it was an insult to the Delhi Police. “It will be good if you take a PSO of your choice...if you want my help you can tell me,” Goel said. “I hope for a long life for you.”

Kejriwal’s post about the matter on Twitter on Saturday followed Leader of the Opposition Vijender Gupta’s reference to the Aam Aadmi Party chief’s claim as drama.

Gupta, a BJP leader, said that Kejriwal had directed his liaison officer to keep security personnel away from him on May 4, the day a man slapped him during a roadshow, after which the Aam Aadmi Party accused the BJP of orchestrating the “cowardly act”.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that Gupta’s tweet proved the BJP’s role in the attempts on Kejriwal’s life. “The BJP wants to murder the chief minister,” Sisodia tweeted. “Gupta’s tweet is evidence that a report about the chief minister’s security is submitted to the BJP on a daily basis and that the party is plotting to kill him based on the information in the report.”

Kejriwal shared Sisodia’s post and tweeted, “Why does the BJP want to kill me? What is my crime? That I am building schools and hospitals for the nation’s public?”

The chief minister claimed that the BJP wanted to put a stop to his work but that he will work till “his last breath”.