Two District Reserve Guard personnel suffered injuries on Tuesday in an improvised explosive device blast by suspected Maoists in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, PTI quoted police officials as saying. A joint team of security forces was out for an anti-Maoist operation near Gogunda village, police added.

The patrolling team, which comprised of security personnel from the DRG and the Special Task Force, was cordoning off a forest at a hill near Gogunda when the blast occurred.

Subsequently, the security forces and Maoists exchanged fire, the police said. Reinforcement reached the location and the injured officials were airlifted to Raipur for treatment.

On April 18, Maoists triggered a blast in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon district while polling for the Lok Sabha elections was on. No casualty was reported, according to PTI.