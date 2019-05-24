The Bharatiya Janata Party finished with a vote share of more than 50% in as many as 11 states and two Union territories in the 2019 General Elections. The party had its highest vote share, 69.1%, in Himachal Pradesh.

In its heartland of mostly Hindi-speaking states – Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh – the BJP, along with its allies, won 243 out of 273 seats. It alone had a vote share of 62.2% in Gujarat, 58.5% in Rajasthan, 58.0% in Madhya Pradesh, 51.0% in Jharkhand and 50.7% in Chhattisgarh.

The other states that gave more than half their votes to the BJP were Uttarakhand (61.0%), Arunachal Pradesh (58.2%), Haryana (58.0%), Karnataka (51.4%) and Goa (51.2%). The BJP’s vote share in the Union territory of Chandigarh was 50.6% and it was 56.6% in Delhi.

In Bihar, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP contested in alliance with other parties, the National Democratic Alliance received more than 50% vote share.

In Bihar, the BJP won 23.6% votes, the Janata Dal (United) got 21.8% and the Lok Janshakti Party got 7.9% – a total of 53.3% vote share. In Maharashtra, the BJP got 27.6% votes and the Shiv Sena got 23.2%. In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP’s vote share was 49.6%, and was possibly lifted beyond the halfway mark with two seats from the Apna Dal (Soneylal). The Election Commission did not give the ally’s vote share and listed it among “Others”.

In Tripura, where the BJP came to power in state elections for the first time in 2018, the vote share of the BJP was 49%. In West Bengal, where the party has not performed well in the past, its vote share was 40.3%.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will become the first leader to win the post with a simple majority twice in a row since 1971. By 11.50 am on Friday, the Election Commission of India has declared results in 540 of 542 constituencies. Modi’s BJP has won 302 of these. The party is ahead in one constituency where counting is still under way.

Here are the BJP’s vote shares in the states where it got more than half the votes alone: