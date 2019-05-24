The Enforcement Directorate on Friday moved the Delhi High Court against the anticipatory bail granted to businessman Robert Vadra in a money laundering case, reported Bar and Bench. The action against Vadra, who is Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi’s husband, comes a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance got a record mandate in the Lok Sabha elections.

On April 1, a special Central Bureau of Investigation court granted Vadra and his aide Manoj Arora anticipatory bail in the case. The judge had then imposed restrictions on Vadra’s travel and said he must seek permission before flying abroad. On May 21, Vadra moved a Delhi court seeking permission to travel abroad. However, the court scheduled the matter for hearing on May 24.

The Enforcement Directorate had filed a case against the businessman. The investigation is related to allegations that Vadra used laundered money to buy real estate in the United Kingdom. Vadra appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi several times for questioning in February. The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that the property, worth £1.9 million (Rs 17.5 crore), was bought using profits from “criminal acts”. The money was reportedly channelled through the United Arab Emirates. The investigation is being conducted under the provisions of the Black Money Act.

Vadra had filed an anticipatory bail application in the case alleging that he was being subjected to “unwarranted, unjustified and malicious criminal prosecution”, which he said was politically motivated.

He is also being investigated in the Bikaner land scam case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.