Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Friday dismissed speculation about threats to the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government in the state following the Bharatiya Janata Party’s massive win in the Lok Sabha elections, reports said. Siddaramaiah’s statement came amid speculation that several ministers would quit the government, leading to its collapse.

The former chief minister spoke to reporters before heading to an emergency meeting of the state coalition members at Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s home. “This government will survive,” The News Minute quoted as saying. “I am telling you, it will survive 100%. The parliamentary election results will not affect the coalition. There are no doubts about it.”

Minister for Urban Development and Housing in Karnataka UT Khader also refuted the possibility of the state coalition’s collapse. “We are only going to discuss what went wrong and what we need to do to become strong,” Khader said. “No, Kumaraswamy is not resigning and the coalition government will continue.”

Bengaluru MP DK Suresh told the news website that the state government would complete its five-year term. “Yes, the people have delivered their verdict,” Suresh said. “At a time like this, we need to discuss why this happened. We need to sit own with party workers and chalk out strategies. We are injured, we have enough doctors to heal the wounds. Kumaraswamy will not resign.”

Soon after the results on Thursday, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the numbers were unexpected. He also thanked all the workers of the coalition parties for their support during the elections. “Leaders of both parties of the coalition will hold a discussion about the loss of Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress coalition candidates,” Kumaraswamy had tweeted. “Our party has seen many victories and losses over the years and party workers need not lose heart on this loss. Let us strive to strengthen the party in the days ahead.”

The Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) won only one seat each in the Lok Sabha elections.

There has been turmoil in the coalition government over the last several months. The Congress issued a show cause notice to senior leader Roshan Baig on Tuesday after he said party leaders in Karnataka should be held responsible if the Congress performs poorly in the Lok Sabha elections. On May 10, Yeddyurappa had said that 20 Congress legislators were disgruntled with their party’s coalition and might quit soon.