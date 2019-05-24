The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday said that the National Democratic Alliance’s parliamentary party will meet in Parliament’s Central Hall at 5 pm on Saturday, PTI reported. Narendra Modi is expected to be formally endorsed for the post of prime minister at the meeting.

Narendra Modi is the first prime minister since 1971 to be re-elected with an outright majority. By 11.50 am on Friday, the Election Commission of India has declared results in 540 of 542 constituencies. Modi’s BJP has won 302 of these. The party is ahead in one constituency, where counting is still under way.

The Bharatiya Janata Party finished with a vote share of more than 50% in as many as 11 states and two Union territories in the 2019 General Elections. The party had its highest vote share, 69.1%, in Himachal Pradesh.