Newly elected MPs of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance met on Saturday to formally elect Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their leader to head the new government. The meeting was held in Central Hall of Parliament around 6 pm.

The prime minister is likely to meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday evening to stake claim to form the new government, PTI reported, quoting unidentified officials.

Shiromani Akali Dal’s Parkash Singh Badal proposed Modi’s name as the leader of the NDA parliamentary party, and it was endorsed by Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray, ANI reported.

Shri @narendramodi elected as the leader of the BJP Parliamentary Party. Watch at https://t.co/qLNfZtv0Ha pic.twitter.com/tDfU6usZiW — BJP (@BJP4India) May 25, 2019

Earlier on Saturday, Kovind dissolved the 16th Lok Sabha after Modi and his government submitted their resignations to pave way to form a new government at the Centre. The Election Commission of India, meanwhile, submitted the list of 542 newly-elected members of the Lok Sabha to the president that will enable him to initiate the formal process of new government formation.

Recording a massive victory, the Bharatiya Janata Party alone won 303 seats out of the 542 seats in the 2019 General Elections. The Congress secured only 52 seats, which is not enough for it to claim the post of the Leader of Opposition in the new House.

“The sun sets on this term but the brightness our work has brought will continue to illuminate the lives of millions. A new dawn awaits, a new term beckons,” Modi tweeted after resigning on Friday. “We are even more determined to fulfil the dreams of 130 crore Indians and create the New India all of us dreamt of.”

Unidentified officials told PTI that there is no decision taken on whether foreign dignitaries would be invited to the swearing-in ceremony. In 2014, Modi had invited the Heads of SAARC nations to his oath-taking ceremony as prime minister.