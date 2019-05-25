The Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday arrested two more members of the Sanatan Sanstha in connection with the murder of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar, PTI reported. The arrested men were identified as advocate Sanjeev Punalekar, who has been representing the accused in the case, and a member of the organisation, Vikram Bhave.

The two accused were arrested in Mumbai and will be produced in a Pune court on Sunday, an unidentified CBI official told PTI. Preliminary investigation has revealed that Punalekar was known to one of the shooters of Dabholkar, the official added. Punalekar is has represented many Hindutva accused in different cases.

Dabholkar was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune, when he was out on a morning walk. So far, the CBI has arrested six persons in connection with the murder. In November 2018, the CBI had invoked terror charges against the accused.