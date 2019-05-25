The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday filed a chargesheet against the accused in the rape case of a three-year-old girl in Sumbal in Bandipora district, PTI reported.

The incident took place earlier this month. The accused, identified as Tahir Ahmad Mir reportedly had lured the child with candy, abducted her and then sexually assaulted her.

Police had set up a Special Investigation Team to fast-track the investigation in the case. The accused has been booked under Section 376 of the Jammu and Kashmir State Ranbir Penal Code and under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

“Police have filed a chargesheet in the case within 17 days in the special court of District and Session Judge Bandipora,” Senior Superintendent of Police Rahul Malik told PTI.

On May 14, the police said that the preliminary examination of the accused had revealed that he is not a minor. The police have also detained the principal of a school for issuing a birth certificate to the accused according to which his birthday is July 23, 2009.