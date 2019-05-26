A former village head said to be close to Bharatiya Janata Party leader Smriti Irani was allegedly shot dead in Amethi district of Uttar Pradesh, PTI reported on Sunday, quoting police.

Fifty-year-old Surendra Singh was shot at by two unidentified persons around 11.30 pm on Saturday, Additional Superintendent of Police Daya Ram said. He was sent to Lucknow in a serious condition and succumbed to his injuries. An investigation is under way.

Two people have been detained. Their motive is not known yet.

Irani was elected the parliamentarian from Amethi constituency in the recently-concluded General Elections, replacing three-time MP Rahul Gandhi of the Congress. Irani won the Gandhi family bastion by over 55,000 votes.

Singh was a former head of Baraulia village, where Smriti Irani was accused of distributing shoes to residents during the election campaign, PTI reported. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had claimed that Irani was distributing the footwear to insult Rahul Gandhi. Residents say that Singh was involved in the distribution of the shoes.

‘Political worker’ shot dead in West Bengal

A man was shot dead in Nadia district of West Bengal on Saturday during a clash allegedly related to the election results, reports said. Both the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Trinamool Congress claimed that the deceased, 24-year-old Santu Ghosh, was a party worker killed by the rival party, NDTV reported.

His family, however, said that he was not involved in any kind of politics.

Meanwhile, Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi urged for peace. “He has appealed to the people to maintain peace in accordance with the rich culture of Bengal and work for the prosperity and progress of the state and the nation,” a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan said.

The saffron party blocked trains and traffic in the area for several hours and demanded action against the accused. Attacks on Trinamool Congress party offices in Cooch Behar and Hooghly were also reported.

Several incidents of violence were reported in the state during the elections. The BJP’s tally increased to 18 in the Lok Sabha elections in the state and the Trinamool Congress won 22 seats.